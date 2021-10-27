Alser Forest Seeks To Raise RON3M From Investors Via Private Placement Of Shares

continues the financing process via the stock market and plans to raise nearly RON3 million in the coming period via a private placement of shares which will be subsequently listed on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, according to a statement by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]