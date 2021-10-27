@4MAYO is back with SpaceHack on November 6-7: Take part in the Hootsuite challenge!
Oct 27, 2021
@4MAYO is back with SpaceHack on November 6-7: Take part in the Hootsuite challenge!.
🚀 Do you think you have the right skills to build an app from scratch? @4MAYO is back with SpaceHack on November 6-7, where you have the opportunity to take part in the Hootsuite challenge! 💻 Build an application that makes recommendations in the area of Social Media,... The post @4MAYO is back (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]