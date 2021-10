European Commission Approves EUR358M Romanian Aid Scheme For Pandemic-Hit SMEs

European Commission Approves EUR358M Romanian Aid Scheme For Pandemic-Hit SMEs. The European Commission on Wednesday said it has approved a Romanian scheme worth EUR358 million aimed at supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed