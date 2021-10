JYSK Opens New Store In Baia Mare On Oct 28; Reaches 108 Units In Romania

JYSK Opens New Store In Baia Mare On Oct 28; Reaches 108 Units In Romania. Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK is continuing its expansion in Romania by opening a new store, in the city of Baia Mare, on Thursday (October 28), reaching a 108-unit network on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]