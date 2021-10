Blue Air Announces Ten New Routes From Bucharest, Cluj Napoca, Iasi Starting Summer 2022

Blue Air Announces Ten New Routes From Bucharest, Cluj Napoca, Iasi Starting Summer 2022. Romanian airline Blue Air on Wednesday said it would launch ten new routes from capital Bucharest and the cities of Cluj Napoca and Iasi, within its 2022 summer schedule. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]