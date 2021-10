Eurostat: Romania recycles 43% of plastic packaging

Eurostat: Romania recycles 43% of plastic packaging. Every inhabitant of the European Union generated 34.4 kilograms of plastic packaging waste in 2019, of which 14.1 kilograms were recycled, according to data published on October 27 by the European Statistical Office Eurostat. Thus, 41% of plastic packaging waste has been recycled in the EU. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]