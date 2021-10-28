Forestry company plans share listing at BVB after it floated bonds in July

Forestry company plans share listing at BVB after it floated bonds in July. After listing its bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in July, Romanian forestry company Alser Forest continues financing through the capital market as it intends to raise about RON 3 mln through a private placement of shares. The shares will subsequently be listed at BVB within the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]