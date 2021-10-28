Fondul Proprietatea to challenge in court capital increase at Bucharest Airport Company
Oct 28, 2021
Fondul Proprietatea to challenge in court capital increase at Bucharest Airport Company.
Fondul Proprietatea investment fund, a minority shareholder (20%) of Aeroporturi Bucuresti (CNAB), the operator of the two airports in Romania’s capital city, will file a claim of annulment against the extraordinary general shareholder meeting (EGSM) resolution on a massive and controversial (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]