RO minister of energy says he secured gas supplies for Timisoara municipality for a week

RO minister of energy says he secured gas supplies for Timisoara municipality for a week. Romanian acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu claimed that he found a short-term fix for the central heating in the municipality of Timisoara, where the natural gas suppliers discontinued their deliveries on October 26 amid unpaid bills and insolvency of the central heating company Colterm, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]