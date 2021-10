BVB-listed Simtel buys 80ha to develop 40MWp-60MWhp PV park

Romanian engineering and technology company Simtel Team (SMTL), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announces it reached an agreement to buy 84 ha of land in Giurgiu, where it plans to develop a large photovoltaic park. The permits will be obtained in the second (...)