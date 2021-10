EC greenlights EUR 358 mln grant scheme for RO SMEs hurt by pandemic

EC greenlights EUR 358 mln grant scheme for RO SMEs hurt by pandemic. The European Commission has approved a state aid scheme worth EUR 358 mln, intended for Romanian small and medium enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed to mitigate it, Profit.ro reported. Eligible SMEs will receive direct grants of up to EUR 1 mln for each (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]