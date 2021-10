RO lawmakers approve ‘cap and subsidy’ bill for energy prices

RO lawmakers approve ‘cap and subsidy’ bill for energy prices. Romania’s Chamber of Deputies as decision-making chamber on October 27 approved the bill that caps the energy prices for households and several social institutions for a period of five months, Profit.ro reported. For residential consumers, within a limit of 1,500 kWh electricity (+10%) and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]