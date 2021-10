Blue Air adds ten routes from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iași

Blue Air adds ten routes from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iași. Romanian low-cost carrier said it would add ten direct routes from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iași in its Summer 2022 schedule. The airline adds five new direct routes from Bucharest to Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville, Porto, and Olbia; two new direct routes from Cluj-Napoca to Malaga and Valencia; (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]