Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Opens Biggest Clinic, in Cluj, in EUR2M Investment

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Opens Biggest Clinic, in Cluj, in EUR2M Investment. Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu is set to open Centrul Regional de Excelenta in Cluj, in the wake of a 3-year process and total investments of above EUR2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]