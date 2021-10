MedLife Group Buys 50% Stake in Neolife Romania

MedLife Group (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, on Thursday said it acquired 50% of the shares of Neolife Romania oncology centers, one of the biggest players on the oncology segment in Romania, part of Turkey's Bozlu (...)