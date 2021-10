Visual Fan Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with RON80M Turnover, Up 36% from Year-Earlier Period

Visual Fan Ends First 9 Months of 2021 with RON80M Turnover, Up 36% from Year-Earlier Period. Visual Fan, owner of Allview brand, in the first nine months of this year posted turnover worth almost RON80 million (EUR16 million), up 36% as IT&C arm sales rose by 64%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]