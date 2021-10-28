Teraplast Seeks Shareholder Approval to Double Share Repurchase PriceConstruction material manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita’s (TRP.RO) board of directors has called shareholders for a meeting on December 3, 2021 to approve increasing the maximum price of the shares to be repurchased from RON1 to RON2 for no more than 7.5 million shares, its report to the Bucharest (...)
UniCredit Bank Boosts IMM Invest Ceiling By RON464M Up To RON1.78BUniCredit Bank has received from the finance ministry a supplementation of RON464 million, up to RON1.78 billion, of the existing guarantee ceiling for loans granted to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with mid-capitalization, through the government's IMM Invest program for SMEs, the (...)