Domeniile Sahateni Sees Turnover Rise by 15% in 2021 YOY

Domeniile Sahateni Sees Turnover Rise by 15% in 2021 YOY. Wine Producer Domeniile Sahateni of Dealu Mare, operating Aurelia Visinescu winery, expects turnover to go up by 15% this year against 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]