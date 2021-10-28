PSD’s Ciolacu: I appeal to all political leaders; we are already stretching the Romanians’ patience too much. Citu: It’s PSD’s first step to backing minority Gov’t



PSD’s Ciolacu: I appeal to all political leaders; we are already stretching the Romanians’ patience too much. Citu: It’s PSD’s first step to backing minority Gov’t.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that political leaders had already “stretched” Romanians’ patience too much and that a decision had to be made on the political crisis. “Regarding the political crisis, I appeal to all political leaders with parliamentary (...)