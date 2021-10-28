 
October 28, 2021

Prime Minister-designate Ciuca determined to play his cards to the end, not giving up mandate
Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will play his cards to the end and will not give up his mandate, mentioning that “the door is not closed to absolutely anyone” during the negotiations and that he will duly submit to Parliament the governing program and the (...)

