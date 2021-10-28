Ambassador Guillermo Ordorica Robles meets CCIR President Mihai Daraban, proposes establishment of a Romanian-Mexican business council

Ambassador Guillermo Ordorica Robles meets CCIR President Mihai Daraban, proposes establishment of a Romanian-Mexican business council. The Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Romania, Guillermo Ordorica Robles, proposed the establishment of a Romanian-Mexican business council, given that there are currently two honorary consuls in Romania, respectively in Cluj and Timisoara, and a third consul will be identified for the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]