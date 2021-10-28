Over 200 children learn programming and robotics at the 9th edition of the CoderDojo workshops in Bucharest



The CoderDojo Bucharest workshops, supported by the Telekom Foundation and the Coder Dojo Bucharest Association, offer programming and robotics courses for over 200 children passionate about technology, aged between 8 and 17 years. The workshops are free and take place mainly online, during the (...)