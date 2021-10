Romradiatoare Brasov Switches To RON1.4M Profit In First Nine Months Of 2021

Romradiatoare Brasov Switches To RON1.4M Profit In First Nine Months Of 2021. Romanian electrical components manufacturer Romradiatoare Brasov (RRD.RO) on Thursday said it switched to a net profit of RON1.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 from RON567,000 loss in the year-earlier period, per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]