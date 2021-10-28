Romania’s video game industry: 22 games developed, 19% revenue increase in 2020

The video game development industry in Romania reported in 2020 USD 218 million in revenue, a 19% increase compared to 2019, according to the yearly survey of the Association of Video Game Developers in Romania RGDA. Twenty-two video games were developed in Romania in 2020, including Watch (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]