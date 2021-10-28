Romania photo of the day: Danish medical team arrives in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients
Oct 28, 2021
A Danish medical team arrived in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients at the Matei Balş Institute, one of the city’s main hospitals treating coronavirus cases. The team of three doctors and six nurses (Photo by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos) will be accompanied by specialists from the (...)
