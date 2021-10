KeysFin: Loans Granted By NBFIs Hit Record High Of Over RON37.5B In Mid-2021

KeysFin: Loans Granted By NBFIs Hit Record High Of Over RON37.5B In Mid-2021. Loans granted by non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) in Romania touched a record high of over RON37.5 billion in mid- 2021 after a 6.7% increase in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2020, per an analysis by KeysFin.