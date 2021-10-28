GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 13.197 following over 68.000 tests in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 13.197 following over 68.000 tests in the past 24 hours. A number of 13,197 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, after over 68,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. As of Thursday, 1,616,027 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]