Philip Morris Set To Invest Over $100M In Its Factory In Otopeni In 2022-2023 Period



Philip Morris International (PMI) continues investments to convert its cigarette factory in Otopeni, near capital Bucharest, to produce consumables for its heat-not-burn product IQOS, a tobacco heating system developed by the (...)