Digi Subsidiary Wins Frequency User Rights Auction in Portugal

Digi Subsidiary Wins Frequency User Rights Auction in Portugal. Telecom operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Portugal’s telecommunications watchdog ANACOM had completed the auction for the allocation of frequency user rights in the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands that (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]