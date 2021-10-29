Romania's market regulator hikes regulated central heating price by some 80%-90%

Romanian energy market regulator ANRE approved the new regulated prices for the heat delivered to municipal distribution systems. The increase ranges between 85% and 95%, with a couple of exceptions. Thus, ANRE approved an 86.6% increase in the price delivered by Electrocentrale Bucureşti (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]