Romania’s Liberals go ahead with minority cabinet despite lack of support
Oct 29, 2021
Romania’s Liberal Party (PNL) and prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca are heading towards the second failed prime minister nomination after deciding to come up with a minority cabinet in front of the lawmakers. They are running out of time, as Ciuca was designated to form a new Government on (...)
