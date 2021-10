Allview brand owner reports 36% larger sales in Jan-Sep

Allview brand owner reports 36% larger sales in Jan-Sep. BVB-listed Visual Fan (ALW), which owns electronics brand Allview, announced that its revenues rose by 36% YoY to RON 80 mln (EUR 16 mln) in January-September. In 2021, the company focused on diversifying its product portfolio, developing new devices in response to market demand, incorporating (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]