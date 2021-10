Romanian telco group Digi Communications wins auction for frequency bands in Portugal

Romanian telco group Digi Communications (DIGI) announced that, on October 27, 2021, its subsidiary Dixarobil won an auction for frequency bands and will begin providing services in Portugal. The company will pay a EUR 67.34 mln fee, according to Ziarul Financiar.