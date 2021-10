Romania’s Private Pre-University Education Sees Turnover Slide Almost 14% in 2020 YOY

Romania’s Private Pre-University Education Sees Turnover Slide Almost 14% in 2020 YOY. In 2020, the overall turnover generated by companies operating in the field of private pre-university education dropped by almost 14% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]