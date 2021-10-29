Save the Children: Over 1.5 mln children in Romania were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020
Oct 29, 2021
According to a new Save the Children report, for the first time in five years, the risk of poverty and social exclusion has increased among Romanian children (36.3%). And the pandemic had a serious impact on the most vulnerable children, with the situation being even more severe for children (...)
