Save the Children: Over 1.5 mln children in Romania were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020.

According to a new Save the Children report, for the first time in five years, the risk of poverty and social exclusion has increased among Romanian children (36.3%). And the pandemic had a serious impact on the most vulnerable children, with the situation being even more severe for children (...)