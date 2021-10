Romania photo of the day: Hydrogen bus tested on the streets of Brasov

Romania photo of the day: Hydrogen bus tested on the streets of Brasov. A hydrogen-powered bus has been tested on the streets of Brasov, a well-known mountain resort in central Romania, as the local authorities want eco-friendly public transport in the city. (Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Brasov on Facebook). So far, the Brasov Municipality has contracted (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]