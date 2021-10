US Fried Chicken Chain Popeyes Set To Open 90 Restaurants in Romania in Next 10 Years

Salad Box founders are bringing a new restaurant brand in Romania after signing an agreement with US fried chicken chain Popeyes, which is set to open 90 restaurants domestically over the next 10 years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]