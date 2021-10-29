The Duke Of Edinburgh’s Award adds esports as part of skills section: Get your award by playing Rocket League, Overwatch, or FIFA



The traditionally outdoor-focused Duke Of Edinburgh’s Award has added esports as a Skills activity that young people can complete. Through developing transferable skills, increasing their fitness levels, cultivating a sense of adventure and volunteering in their community, the Award helps young (...)