Raising Conscientious Generations

Raising Conscientious Generations. ‘Maarif aims to raise principled, conscientious generations capable of using their knowledge and wisdom to shape the future of humanity. Just like the compass in Mevlana Celâleddin-i Rûmî’s analogy, Maarif serves as the guiding force in its students’ lives. Located at the centre of their core values (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]