H.E. Mrs. Füsun Aramaz, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey: The 98th Birthday of the Turkish Republic and its Diplomacy: 143 years of Good Neighbourly Relations, 16 years of Joint Alliance and 10 Years of Strategic Partnership with Romania.

Today we proudly celebrate the 98th anniversary of the Turkish Republic. Drawing upon the nation’s deep-rooted statehood experience, the Republic of Turkey ushered a new era in Turkish history, and represented a novel example for the world in an enthusiastic age of contemporary transformation in (...)