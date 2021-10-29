PSD’s Ciolacu: The solution of a minority government is a very big mistake, we cannot support it



Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that the solution of a minority government is a “very big mistake,” and the social democrats cannot support such a thing. “I don’t know what the liberals have decided and I am not particularly interested. Instead, PSD remains (...)