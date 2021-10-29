Carrefour and Bringo expand 30-minute fast delivery service to Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara

Carrefour and Bringo expand 30-minute fast delivery service to Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara. Carrefour and Bringo announced that they expanded their 30-minute fast delivery service to two new cities in Romania - Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara. The service can be used by customers living close to Carrefour Market and Market Express stores. Bringo app users in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara now (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]