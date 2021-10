Banca Transilvania Finalizes Acquisition Of Idea::Bank

Banca Transilvania Finalizes Acquisition Of Idea::Bank. Lender Banca Transilvania said in a stock market report on Friday (Oct 29) that it finalized the acquisition of the entire ownership stake held by Poland’s Getin Holding Group in Idea::Bank, Idea::Leasing and Idea::Broker de Asigurare. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]