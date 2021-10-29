New tranches of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab for hospitals treating moderate and severe cases of COVID-19



The Ministry of Health (MS) distributed 780 vials of Tocilizumab 400 mg, on Friday, to the public health directorates, under the subsequent contract the ministry has concluded with the manufacturing company. According to a press release of the ministry, the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (...)