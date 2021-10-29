GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 12.474; 481 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 12.474; 481 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. A number of 12,474 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 66,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,628,501 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]