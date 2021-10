Teraplast Seeks Shareholder Approval to Double Share Repurchase Price

Teraplast Seeks Shareholder Approval to Double Share Repurchase Price. Construction material manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita's (TRP.RO) board of directors has called shareholders for a meeting on December 3, 2021 to approve increasing the maximum price of the shares to be repurchased from RON1 to RON2 for no more than 7.5 million shares, its report to the Bucharest