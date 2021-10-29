Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca announces list of ministerial proposes for his Cabinet. Citu: Ciuca Government has chances to pass Parliament

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca announces list of ministerial proposes for his Cabinet. Citu: Ciuca Government has chances to pass Parliament. Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday the list of ministerial proposals for the National Liberal Party (PNL) portfolios in the new Cabinet. According to the announcement made by Nicolae Ciuca at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau, the proposals are: Alina Gorghiu – Ministry (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]