PM-designate submits to Parliament the governing programme and list of ministers, investiture vote scheduled on Wednesday. Romania’s Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca on Saturday has submitted to Parliament the governing programme and the list of his Cabinet ministers endorsed by the National Liberal party PNL. The investiture vote for the new Cabinet is scheduled on Wednesday. The proposed ministers will be (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]