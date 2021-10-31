GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.424 following over 35.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours

As many as 7,424 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,648,031 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]