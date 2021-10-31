PM-designate Ciuca convinced the government proposed by him will capture the minimum needed votes to clear Parliament.



On Saturday, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said he is convinced that the government recommended by him will get the votes needed to clear Parliament, adding that negotiations with the other parties “have to be carried through.” “I underscored yesterday, and I am underscoring now that we (...)