October 31, 2021

Oct 31, 2021

PM-designate Ciuca convinced the government proposed by him will capture the minimum needed votes to clear Parliament..

On Saturday, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said he is convinced that the government recommended by him will get the votes needed to clear Parliament, adding that negotiations with the other parties “have to be carried through.” “I underscored yesterday, and I am underscoring now that we (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.424 following over 35.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours As many as 7,424 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,648,031 (...)

PM-designate submits to Parliament the governing programme and list of ministers, investiture vote scheduled on Wednesday Romania’s Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca on Saturday has submitted to Parliament the governing programme and the list of his Cabinet ministers endorsed by the National Liberal party PNL. The investiture vote for the new Cabinet is scheduled on Wednesday. The proposed ministers will be (...)

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca announces list of ministerial proposes for his Cabinet. Citu: Ciuca Government has chances to pass Parliament Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday the list of ministerial proposals for the National Liberal Party (PNL) portfolios in the new Cabinet. According to the announcement made by Nicolae Ciuca at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau, the proposals are: Alina Gorghiu – Ministry (...)

German medical team assessing Romanian COVID patients for airlift to Germany A German medical team is in Bucharest to determine how many Covid patients will be transferred to Germany, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday. “I want to let you know that a German military medical team has come to Romania to assess patients for transfer to Germany. We’ll... (...)

Teraplast Seeks Shareholder Approval to Double Share Repurchase Price Construction material manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita’s (TRP.RO) board of directors has called shareholders for a meeting on December 3, 2021 to approve increasing the maximum price of the shares to be repurchased from RON1 to RON2 for no more than 7.5 million shares, its report to the Bucharest (...)

New tranches of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab for hospitals treating moderate and severe cases of COVID-19 The Ministry of Health (MS) distributed 780 vials of Tocilizumab 400 mg, on Friday, to the public health directorates, under the subsequent contract the ministry has concluded with the manufacturing company. According to a press release of the ministry, the Bucharest Public Health Directorate (...)

Genesis Property: Seven In Ten Employees Work From Office At Least Three Days/Week Almost three quarters (72.2%) of employees in Romania said they were currently working from the office at least three days per week, although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is now ampler than in 2020.

 


