OMV denies rumours about plans to sell Romanian subsidiary Petrom

OMV denies rumours about plans to sell Romanian subsidiary Petrom. The CEO of the Austrian group OMV, Alfred Stern, confirmed on Friday, October 29, in response to speculations circulated recently by Austrian media, that there is no plan to sell the Romanian division, Petrom, local Agerpres reported quoting APA. Stern also declined to comment on rumours of a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]